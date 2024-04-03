Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $60.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 206.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 498,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,829,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

