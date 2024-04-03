RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RealReal and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Lavoro has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 76.44%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than RealReal.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million 0.68 -$168.47 million ($1.67) -2.15 Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.40 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -6.27

This table compares RealReal and Lavoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lavoro has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealReal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45%

Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lavoro beats RealReal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.