Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $131.29 and a twelve month high of $195.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

