Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.11%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

