Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Waters by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 13,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

NYSE:WAT opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

