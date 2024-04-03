Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
