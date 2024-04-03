Roth Mkm Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $22.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

CNX opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.