Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.20

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.20 and traded as high as C$135.73. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$135.17, with a volume of 2,444,984 shares.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$133.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3029289 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.