Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.20

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.20 and traded as high as C$135.73. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$135.17, with a volume of 2,444,984 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3029289 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

