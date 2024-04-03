Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.31

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.31 and traded as high as C$44.08. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$43.73, with a volume of 122,364 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.31.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.9467655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

