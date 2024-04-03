Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.31

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.31 and traded as high as C$44.08. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$43.73, with a volume of 122,364 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.79.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.9467655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

