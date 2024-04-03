SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

