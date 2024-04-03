Scotiabank Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.83.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.50. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

