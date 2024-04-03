Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after buying an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

