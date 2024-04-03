Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.61

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.61 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 190.97 ($2.40). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.35), with a volume of 2,171,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

