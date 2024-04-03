Short Interest in Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Grows By 5.5%

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALD Price Performance
ALD stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. ALD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
About ALD
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ALD
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.