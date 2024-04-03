Short Interest in Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Grows By 5.5%

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get ALD alerts:

ALD Price Performance

ALD stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. ALD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

About ALD

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.