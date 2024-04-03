Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Rises By 9.3%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,758.0 days.
ALS Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPBLF opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. ALS has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.
About ALS
