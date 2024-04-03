Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 5.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,148.0 days.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
About Beach Energy
