Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 5.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,148.0 days.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.