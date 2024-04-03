Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Expands By 5.1%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.5 days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
BOC Aviation stock opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. BOC Aviation has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.21.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
