Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Expands By 5.1%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.5 days.

BOC Aviation stock opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. BOC Aviation has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.21.

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

