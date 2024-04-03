Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Grows By 9.0%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.
Collective Mining Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNLMF opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.26.
Collective Mining Company Profile
