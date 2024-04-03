Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Increases By 9.0%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CNLMF opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.
Collective Mining Company Profile
