Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Increases By 9.0%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CNLMF opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

