Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expands By 5.5%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

