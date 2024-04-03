Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Rises By 6.1%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CSRLF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

