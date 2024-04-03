Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Rises By 6.1%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CSR Stock Performance
CSRLF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.
