Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expands By 5.4%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

