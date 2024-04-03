Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Declines By 5.6%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 603.7 days.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.
About iA Financial
