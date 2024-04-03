Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Decreases By 6.4%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 106.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.