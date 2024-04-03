Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rises By 5.4%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JAKK opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.47). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAKK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

