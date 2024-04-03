Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Rises By 5.6%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,331,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 3,155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of EHGRF stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Star Entertainment Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.