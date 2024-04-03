Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

