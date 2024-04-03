Simon Goodwin Buys 880 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Goodwin purchased 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £492.80 ($618.63).
RM Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of RM stock opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.09. RM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44.
About RM
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RM
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.