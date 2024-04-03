Simon Goodwin Buys 880 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Goodwin purchased 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £492.80 ($618.63).

Shares of RM stock opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.09. RM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

