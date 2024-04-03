SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $43.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SLG opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after acquiring an additional 403,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,373 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.