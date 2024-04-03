Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,647.04

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,647.04 ($20.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,674 ($21.01). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,657.99 ($20.81), with a volume of 942,596 shares.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,631.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,647.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,622 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,260.22 ($4,092.67). Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.