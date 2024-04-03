Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,647.04

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,647.04 ($20.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,674 ($21.01). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,657.99 ($20.81), with a volume of 942,596 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,631.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,647.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
