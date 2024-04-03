Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) versus APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY) Head to Head Comparison

APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for APT Systems and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APT Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Society Pass has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,138.29%. Given Society Pass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than APT Systems.

This table compares APT Systems and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APT Systems N/A N/A N/A -0.02 -0.03 Society Pass $5.64 million 0.85 -$33.79 million ($0.84) -0.17

APT Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APT Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APT Systems and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APT Systems N/A N/A N/A Society Pass -243.39% -152.80% -85.99%

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc., a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

