Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Southern by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after buying an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Southern by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,672,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,348,000 after buying an additional 1,662,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.