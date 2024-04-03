SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

