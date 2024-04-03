SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $115.89 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

