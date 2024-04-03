Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

SFM stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,992,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

