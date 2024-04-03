Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

