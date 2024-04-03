State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 9,695 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.