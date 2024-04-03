State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

