State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

