State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $312.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

