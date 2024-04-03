State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.89. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

