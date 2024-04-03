State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,610 shares of company stock worth $12,985,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

