State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

