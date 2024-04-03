State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

