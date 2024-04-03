State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 207 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

