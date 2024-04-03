State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 269 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.