State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,935 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

